- to NMC faculty, who celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy with a commitment to volunteerism and year-round focus
Northwestern Michigan College’s “Embrace the Dream” programming runs into February with BIPOC-focused free film showings and exhibits at the Dennos Museum. Faculty also will volunteer with United Way of Northwest Michigan, local schools and libraries to better embody King’s message of service.
Said Marcus Bennett, NMC’s special assistant to the president for diversity, equity and inclusion and associate dean of campus and residence life, a central focus of the program is reflecting on the past while thinking about future possibilities — which is important year-round.
“Even though we’re celebrating ‘Embrace the Dream,’ and Martin Luther King for this month and a half, it’s just not going to stop there,” Bennett said. “We’re going to continue to carry on his legacy throughout the rest of the year, throughout the things that we do within that spirit.”
- to the Koepkes, sibling coaches of Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators and Charlevoix Rayders whose teams faced off against each other this week.
Leighten Koepke, second-year assistant coach for Traverse City St. Francis, won bragging rights when the Gladiators topped the Rayders and her older brother, first-year head coach Reece Koepke, 52-25. The siblings modeled both sportsmanship and friendly competition for their teams — their family members wisely sat midcourt to avoid any appearance of favoritism. Their dad, Paul Koepke, also coaches Bellaire boys basketball.
- to Traverse City Central’s Quiz Bowl team, which made a marvelous comeback victory against Davison, 220-190, on WCMU televised “Quiz Central” this month.
The show challenges 16 Michigan high school team-competitors to do their trivia best. TC Central plays again March 1 against Coldwater and April 12 against Roscommon.
- To Christopher “Kit” Tholen, TC Central graduate and Grand Traverse County assistant prosecutor, on his recent appointment to Charlevoix County prosecutor.
Tholen replaces Allen Telgenhof who is leaving to take a job in a Petoskey firm. Tholen said this week he was looking forward to leading the eight-person office.
“I will bring a commitment to justice — regardless of whether it is easy or popular.”
