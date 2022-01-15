- To northern Michigan authors John Wemlinger and Jerry Dennis.
Wemlinger’s novel “The Cut” was named a 2022 Michigan Notable Book by the Library of Michigan. The book focuses on the founding of Onekama.
“Up North in Michigan” by Dennis was also named to the list.
- To Elizabeth Petrella-McKellar, a longtime Grand Traverse County resident, avid trout fisher, community volunteer and conservationist who will lead the Adams Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
She’s the first woman to serve as president in the 25-year history of the group.
Trout Unlimited’s mission is restoring and protecting native trout populations. The Adams Chapter includes the Boardman-Ottaway, Betsie and Platte rivers and has about 400 members.
- To northern Michigan community members who donated $224,050.78, exceeding The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign goal of $220,000.
The money goes toward services for local residents, including community meals and gifts for youth.
- To Cherry Republic, which ended its annual 31 Days of Giving holiday campaign, granting more than $300,000 to 34 organizations such as “environmental nonprofits, schools, community centers, conservation groups, local farms and more,” a release states.
- To Richard Anderson, partner and co-founder of Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Anderson to the Michigan Craft Beverage Council.
Anderson was reappointed to represent small distillers through September 2024.
- To the Traverse City West Bleacher Creatures, who are vying for the 2021-22 title recognizing the top student-fan sections in the state. Michigan High School Athletic Association officials recently announced the Titans’ cheering crew is on the list of nine semifinalists for the Battle of the Fans in the 10th annual competition.
The Bleacher Creatures previously won the Battle of the Fans in 2016.