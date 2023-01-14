- To Munson Healthcare, which recently offered some encouraging news in the fight against cancer in our region.
Traverse City’s Cowell Family Cancer Center late in 2022 received a new positron emission tomography (PET) scanner, Munson Medical Center President and CEO Matt Wille wrote in a recent Record-Eagle column.
The scanner “uses tiny amounts of radioactive sugar material to see the activity at the subatomic level of our bodies. This is especially helpful in detecting small cancerous tumors that may be missed in other radiological technology,” Wille’s column states.
As many as nine people per day can be screened with the technology.
- To the Glen Lake Lakers girls varsity basketball team, which despite Thursday night’s loss to Traverse City Central, has every reason to hold their heads high.
The Lakers are currently ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 4, and had a streak going which saw them win more than 40 regular-season games in a row; until Thursday’s loss to Central — a school with more than seven times as many students as Glen Lake. The last time the Lakers lost in the regular season was February 2020.
- To the Grand Traverse Area Retired School Personnel group and TBA Credit Union, which recently gave away $150 mini grants to 15 educators across the region.
- To the basketball programs at both Traverse City Central and Traverse City West high schools for their parts in putting on the Purple Game. In both the girls’ and boys’ games on Tuesday at TC Central, teams wore purple warm-up shirts with the names of family members or friends who have battled — or are battling — cancer, and all funds from the event went to the Cowell Family Cancer Center.
“It’s something greater than ourselves, and it gives us something to be grateful for,” Central head coach Jen Dutmers said. “I’m a cancer survivor, so for me, it’s special that the girls want to do the game. It’s really awesome to be able to honor loved ones and family members.”
