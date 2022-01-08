- To TBA Credit Union, which recently gave $9,000 to help Traverse City Area Public Schools.
Part of the donation will aid the district’s Learning, Enrichment and Athletic Program (LEAP), which boosts extracurricular opportunities for students. The rest will buy dry-erase markers and water bottles, and help offer professional development support.
- To Meijer and its customers, as well as the Northwest Food Coalition, which will partner once again for the retailer’s Simply Give program.
Customers at the Traverse City Meijer can buy $10 donation cards, which are converted into food-only gift cards and given to the local food pantry.
Meijer in 2020 gave more than $7.6 million to its Simply Give food pantry partners and made an additional $1 million gift in March.
- To Glen Lake High School varsity baseball coach Kris Herman, a member of the 2022 class of the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Herman boasts a 392-218-6 record, three Northwest Conference championships, 11 district titles and four regional titles.
“It was very humbling,” Herman said of his Hall of Fame selection. “I get the honor to represent something that a lot of people helped make happen. I don’t deny that I played a role in it, but I’ve never thrown a ball or caught a ball — or anything like that. That’s my guys. That’s my players. All those wins and all of those championships belong to those guys.”
- To those behind a new store set to open at Mancelona High School this week. The Iron Vault free store was created by two local women and a teacher hoping to help students reach their potential.
The Iron Vault aims to be a source of food, hygiene items and clothing.
“Students can come into the store and take what they need,” said Kathy Pecar Lightbody, one of the adults leading the store.