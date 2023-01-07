- To the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency for bringing back its volunteer-run tax program. Free filing will be offered to households making $75,000 per year or less, seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities or those who speak limited English. They will offer appointments with an IRS-certified tax preparer at several locations across the northwestern lower Michigan.
- To local health departments offering radon test kits in exchange for nonperishable food items. The Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s “Give a Can, Get a Kit” campaign is running in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties, and the program also is offered at the Grand Traverse County Health Department office in Traverse City and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department in Benzonia and Lake Leelanau.
Homeowners are encouraged to test for the gas every two years. Radon is one of the causes of lung cancer.
- To the Manistee County Community Foundation and its generous partners. The foundation recently awarded grants totaling more than $360,000 to multiple area municipalities and organizations.
- To the Northwestern Michigan Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America for recently awarding seven college scholarships to northern Michigan students. Recipients are children or grandchildren of active or retired military members of the uniformed services, National Guard or Reserves, or they are a member of the MOAA.
- To Rich Odell, of Traverse City, and his neighbors for once again brightening the Kids Creek neighborhood this past holiday season with thousands of lights.
He said this year they “went over the top” — using “the tree canopy over the street ... lights anywhere from 20 feet in the air, to 60 feet in the air; 85 ornaments that are each lit, with 300 lights, all different colors.”
