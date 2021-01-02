- To Larry and Ted Fleis. Both are successful business owners and founders of the Ed & Irene Fleis Education Fund, which in 2021 will give out $71,500 in scholarships to 65 students.
In all, $418,000 has been given to 267 students since the first scholarships were given out in 2006.
The scholarship fund is not based on need and is available to high school graduates working toward a degree at a college or trade school. At one time it was targeted to Solon and Centerville Township families, but it is now opened up to anyone with a connection to Leelanau County.
“We’re giving back to where we came from, where we were born and raised,” said Ted, 74.
- To the Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise, Warm Hearts Foundation, Norte and Elk Rapids Rotary Club. The Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise received a $10,000 Rotary District 6290 International Grant. Funds go toward the 2021 “Secondary School Bicycle Share Project,” a partnership with Warm Hearts, Norte and the Elk Rapids Rotary Club. The project aims to provide bikes for students in Malawi.
- To the Benzie Bus’ drivers. Benzie Bus has organized prescription delivery services, drop-offs of food bank supplies, deliveries of handmade masks and laundry pick-ups. Plain ol’ transportation, too, makes the list.
The past 10 months have seen hundreds of those deliveries, Executive Director Bill Kennis said, and the services are available to any Benzie County resident who makes a call.
“I’m partial, but I’m a big fan of the Benzie Bus in many ways — of their staff, of their organization, of the community, because it’s just so supportive,” said Josh Stoltz, executive director of Grow Benzie and former Benzie Bus board chair. “It just shows how big the staff’s hearts are when you encounter a situation like COVID and they step up and are willing to be on the front lines to help their riders.”
- To the Seamstresses for Safety online group, which provided a critical service when the commercial market was devoid of mask options during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, said one local nurse.
“Any time I asked for masks, we’d get hundreds. I personally sorted 1,000, at least,” said Elizabeth Bunek of Leelanau County, a registered nurse at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Bunek said she and her fellow nurses at the hospital are grateful for the donated items that help them work through the pandemic. The online group of seamstresses on Facebook have made an incredible impact on medical workers, she said.
“It’s extremely touching. I’ve cried. They are so selfless,” Bunek said.