- To Betty Plough and the other emergency room volunteers at Munson Medical Center. Plough helps patients get to their rooms and in their beds, fills blanket warmers, creates ice packs and more.
“You’re helping people,” she said. “I can’t think of a better place to go to volunteer to help people than a hospital.”
The hospital’s volunteer manager, Teresa Stachnik, said it best in regard to Plough and other helpers.
“They’re crucial to how we take care of each other and patients coming in,” she said. “They are extra hands, they are trained, they are compassionate. They relieve the staff so that the staff can do the clinical pieces of what they need to do.”
- To Traverse City West Senior High School hockey players Tyler Esman and Michael Schermerhorn, who became the school’s leading point scorers on the same goal during a Wednesday game against Traverse City Central in the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament at Centre Ice Arena.
Esman scored the record-breaking goal with an assist from Schermerhorn — both finished the game with 102 career points.
“It’s a good accomplishment,” Schermerhorn said. “Really a testament to the hard four years that I’ve had here, as well as Tyler. ... I guess a great majority of our points have been his goals and my assists — or vice versa. It’s good to have 200 combined points from the both of us.”
- To Paddle Antrim, which awarded $1,805 to two projects through the Ripple Effect Mini Grant Program.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary: Charlevoix Flotilla was given money for its Auxiliary Paddlecraft Program to patrol rivers and smaller water bodies. Grass River Natural Area received funding to make safety and accessibility kits to take on kayak tours.
To Traverse City Central High School hockey head coach Chris Givens, who picked up career win No. 400 on Wednesday — 11th most for varsity ice hockey coaches in state history, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s website.