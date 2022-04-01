Politicians don’t get elected on platforms of self-interest. Or with promises saying the public doesn’t deserve to know what the government does. Or that holding government reins accords a status above the law.
“Accountability” and “transparency” feel like the two most-often repeated words in campaign speeches — until the election is over.
Lest we sound cynical, we know that many transgressions are based in not knowing the law as opposed to deliberate shenanigans — and that misdeeds know no party.
True accountability doesn’t come of campaign promises (check Republican and Democratic governor’s race pledges to do away with the carve-out on Freedom of Information Act for legislators and the governor, a continuing exemption that keeps Michigan in the bottom of open government rankings). Rather, it’s borne of an informed public voice, making itself heard. Several recent actions show that power.
On a state level, the redistricting commission, a body constructed out of words like “transparency” and “accountability” from a public tired of gerrymandering, backpedaled on a decision to give themselves 7 percent raises. The outcry from informed Michiganders reversed the call, and commissioners returned to the pay of $55,755 per year. The group’s spokesman told Bridge Michigan that the commission was the “greatest civics lesson in the world” because the public can trace how the board “listens through their decisions.”
Another recent decision came under scrutiny when six of 16 Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Board members voted to give its interim executive director the top job when many members were absent. The resulting outcry prompted another vote to rescind the motion that split 6-6. The board’s chairman said legal opinion on the matter found the original vote in order but accountability-wise, it didn’t look good.
The true arbiters of government accountability are the governed. Words like accountability and transparency hold little power on their own, but the actions of an informed public show their strength. One needs only look around to see it.
