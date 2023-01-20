The word, which was derived from the Algonquin language, referred to woman. But it was skewed by racism into a word that disparages Indigenous women. Now it is finally being removed from our national lexicon.
We mention this today to applaud the U.S. Department of the Interior, which announced a week ago that it has given new names to five places that previously had included this racist word. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas. This completes a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland formally declared this word to be a derogatory term more than a year ago and ordered a task force to find replacement names for valleys, lakes, creeks and other sites on federal lands that use this word.
“Racist terms have no place in our vernacular or on our federal lands. Our nation’s lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression,” said Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe and the first Native American cabinet secretary.
In Michigan, this word appears in the names of 13 lakes, 10 streams, three canals, two islands, an Upper Peninsula cape, an Alpena County bay and a Lake Superior beach, a total of 35 times, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
But our state lawmakers have yet to follow the federal lead on this issue.
Several states have passed laws mandating the erasure of the slur from nonfederal sites, including Oregon, Maine, Montana and Minnesota. Michigan has not.
We urge our lawmakers to take a proactive stance.
This is not the first time that words have been identified as derogatory or pejorative. The nation took similar steps in 1962 for Black people and, in 1974, for Japanese.
But what a long time this has been in coming in this country for Indigenous peoples.
Haaland’s order, which took effect immediately more than a year ago, applies to more than 650 place names in the nation that use the term, according to figures from the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.
Thankfully, we now subtract five.
