It’s time for a fresh start, the kind of beginning rooted in unified purpose.
We watched and listened Wednesday afternoon as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took oaths of office before a small, but bi-partisan crowd. Their messages were clear, resolute, and made us hopeful for what the next few years hold for our nation.
Our hope isn’t from rooting for one team or the other — those teams tend to drive a heck of a lot of disagreement. No, it’s hope borne in a message all Americans need to hear at this moment: our democracy will overcome the divisions that threaten to cleave our nation in two.
And it’s the kind of outlook particularly articulated as our country finds itself at a dramatic low.
Let’s not lie to ourselves. We face deep, troubling divides at the moment, the likes of which none of us has seen in our lifetime. Inauguration Day arrived in the shadow of an insurrectionist mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol, killed a Capitol Police officer and attempted to halt a Constitutionally-mandated milestone in the peaceful transfer of power from one president to another.
Maybe that’s why we’re drawn to the message that echoes from one president to another in each handoff. It’s a message that has permeated letters each outgoing president since Ronald Regan has left for the next, one that transcends party dogma and personal interests.
Americans succeed or fail, together.
George H.W. Bush probably said it best in his letter to Bill Clinton as he left office: “Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.”
Outgoing President Donald Trump mustered well wishes for his successor and the nation during his final speech as he left Washington, D.C. We haven’t yet seen the letter he penned to Biden, but the incoming president called it “a very generous letter.”
And President Joe Biden reiterated a message imploring Americans to unify in his first speech to the nation as chief executive, and we’re inclined to applaud the sentiment.
Think about it, if we set aside party affiliation, and consider the foundational issues we all worry about, we simply don’t often disagree about priorities.
We all want a thriving economy that rewards us for hard work. We all want to protect the weakest among us. We all want good schools. We all want a health care system that works. We all want secure retirement. We all want a nation that protects us from threats to our safety and security. We all want the freedoms enshrined the Constitution.
Sure, we consistently disagree about how to get to those ends, nonetheless the foundational needs and wants of every American are strikingly similar.
So, today we are hopeful that Americans will heed the calls for unity, with an eye toward overcoming our divisions.
Because we will succeed, or fail, together.