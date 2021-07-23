Instead of the green spark, sunset watchers got to see some “purple haze” this week — the result of smoke and ash drifting from West Coast wildfires, some an impressive 2,500 miles away.
Particulates from more than 80 fires burning out west swept east on the wind. Air quality warnings beeped in parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania where people with asthma and other health conditions were advised to stay indoors through Thursday.
Our local air quality shifted slightly earlier in the week, then dissipated.
This blip is a breeze compared to those more directly impacted by the wildfires, heat-and drought-fueled infernos like Oregon’s Bootleg Fire, which at 616 square miles is half the size of Rhode Island. Only one-third contained, it gobbled 70 homes, 100-plus outbuildings, and evacuated 2,000 more, according to Associated Press reports.
But this air quality phenomenon also happened last year with western wildfires, and illustrates wildfire cause and effect on a coastal scale.
Besides the already alarming climate trends that make wildfires harder to fight once they start, researchers are sending up flares on another problem — humans are causing too many wildfires.
Lightning strikes start many fires, and fires are a natural part of many ecosystems. That said, the National Park Service has attributed nearly 85 percent of wildfires to human activity like campfires, burn piles, powerlines, electrical malfunctions, cigarettes, and arson.
Lightning-caused fires, historically, gobble more acreage than our human-caused ones, but even that is changing. A recent report by the National Interagency Fire Center showed several years where more land area was burned by human-caused fires, including in 2020.
Michigan contributed to that trend, though on a small scale. The report found that in 2020, 409 different fires burned a total of 1,131 acres of state land, 99 percent of them human-caused.
Investigators are still looking for the cause behind this week’s flare up in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, which was sighted from the water by a U.S. Coast Guard vessel on Monday. The smoke was expected to linger, then dissipate.
But while smoke reminds us of our coastal connections, the problems won’t disappear on the wind. But knowing the causes behind the fires may prevent future ones.
That the majority of fires were human-caused last year presents a solution, as it means more can be prevented.
Smokey was mostly right — only we can prevent wildfires, at least the human-caused majority of them.