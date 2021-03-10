Where were you a year ago? Sitting in traffic on your way to work, a take-out coffee perched in your cup holder? Double-checking your kids’ gym shoes made it into their school backpacks? Getting your game face on for another day of interacting with the human race?
A year ago it was muddy. Traffic crawled in rush hour. The wheels of government groaned on, as Joe Biden edged out Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination and incumbent Donald Trump won the Republican vote in the state primary election. Spring break was right around the corner, store displays of luggage and swimsuits pushed front. Downtown shops girded for upcoming St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
A year ago, two Michigan cases had been found of the novel coronavirus — both downstate, both resulting from international travel.
A week later and our lives had changed. Schools were closed, offices shut. Everything, canceled.
Fear was plentiful, toilet paper was scarce. Information fluctuated from don’t wear masks and sanitize your groceries, to wear masks and wipe less.
So much has happened; it feels like a year of compressed peat — fits neatly into its 365-day calendar capsule, until you add a little water and it shockingly expands.
We held a lot of water this year. Wring us out. Squeeze us and weep. No matter how we felt about what was happening, it happened to all of us.
According a Yahoo News/YouGov poll on March 11, 2020, most people (44 percent) said the threat of the virus was “exaggerated.” Nearly everyone (88 percent) predicted that fewer than 10,000 Americans would ultimately die from the disease.
The same pollsters this week found that nearly two-thirds of Americans (64 percent) say they have either contracted COVID-19 themselves or seen a close friend or family member infected. Nearly a quarter (23 percent) say they have suffered the death of a close friend or family member at its hands.
The numbers stagger; 16,652 deaths in Michigan; 524,695 deaths in our country; 2.6 million dead globally. A year ago, Michigan had two cases.
Besides its outright theft of life, COVID-19 made worse many weaknesses that predated it. Inequities in race, class, economy, technology and education. Hyper-partisan politics.
No matter our differences, we are unified in that COVID-19 altered us all. Us, our kids, their kids, will wear the mark of this year in ways seen and unseen.
We’ve all learned the same lesson — that pandemics happen. And we’ve learned that in fits, starts and backslides, we can survive them.
In just a year, we’ve come up with at least three ways of fighting back. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites 93.7 million vaccines administered as of Tuesday.
This year may have aged us a decade, but we’ve also learned what we’re capable of — much more than we ever wanted to be.