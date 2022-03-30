Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the southeast. * WHERE...Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI, Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&