Spring continues to rain ice and snow upon northern Michigan, and grumbling about “going out like a lion” is common talk among those with roofs overhead.
For those without them, the weather is more than conversation — it’s a constant companion. In a long, cold spring, a potential foe.
In Traverse City, the Safe Harbor shelter on Wellington formed as a collaboration of churches, organizations and advocates. Finding a permanent location took years and was not without controversy. Talk about extending the shelter’s season likewise draws debate.
Safe Harbor leadership wants to extend its typical April closing by a 90-day pilot program, and needs city permission to stay open beyond May 15 as specified in its special use permit. People often ask them why the shelter doesn’t operate year round, why people must sleep outdoors in the summer, said the agency’s chairman Mike McDonald.
But unintended consequences, like spikes in police calls to the nearby library and Hull Park when Safe Harbor is open (170 police calls to the nearby Traverse Area District Library and Hull Park since November), and the array of other issues, like pets, mental health and substance use disorders that keep people from choosing to stay in the shelter even when it’s open, highlight the complexities of help.
We support Safe Harbor’s desire to extend their season — our spring weather can turn ugly fast — and perhaps an open shelter would’ve saved 41-year-old Danielle Cornish, who died of exposure on April 5, 2020. But it wouldn’t have saved Terry Edick, 58, who died in a campfire accident, choosing to sleep rough in the Pines, even though the shelter was open.
Open doors are just the beginning, as we try to help our 220-plus homeless population.
These nonprofits on the ground are touch points for the basics like food, shelter and showers, and well as looking ahead to housing and job assistance and medical care. One advocate last week pointed out that the agencies view themselves as a first step in a multilayered safety net — but for too many of those they serve, it’s the last one. That interaction may be the only chance we get.
As we explore ideas and expand affordable housing, we should make the most of what we have. Could resources being used to police and secure the library seed a day center?
Ninety more days means more opportunities to be a first step, rather than a last one.
