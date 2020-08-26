Two conversations are happening simultaneously.
One centers on the U.S. Post Office — its debt, its recent cuts, its leadership, its ability to handle the anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in November’s Presidential election, and whether FedEx, UPS or Amazon can do it better. It’s a public-to-private conversation.
The second is broadband access as schools and universities jump online to start the academic year — and whether this function of private companies should be considered a utility. It’s a private-to-public conversation.
We see them as two sides of the same communication coin, a coin spinning airborne right now. But no matter if it’s heads or tails, if the coin drops in rural America, we lose.
Companies compete for business in the city and suburbs. Customers have choices. They can bargain. Quality, affordability, service rise to the top. The market wins.
But in rural areas, pickins’ are slim. The lack of customer base isn’t worth the investment. It’s bad business. You get what you get, if anything at all. Rural post offices have limited service hours which restrict working people from ever having access to spending money in the lobby.
That’s why, 50 years after electricity was brought into households, nine out of 10 rural homes still didn’t have it.
Established power companies avoided their eyes, toed the sand and ignored them. The light bulb moment came with the nonprofit electric cooperative movement.
Today’s rural communities are still the end of the line — in some ways, even more so as medical consolidation, and factory and retail closures push things farther away.
The irony is that today, residents in some rural communities have to order all of their goods online. But the market provides neither the medium for commerce (broadband) nor its delivery system. Our last mile provider that goes where UPS, FedEx and Amazon won’t is the U.S. Postal Service.
The USPS is legally required to deliver all mail, to all postal addresses in all regions, at a flat rate, no matter how far it may have to travel.
We won’t get all misty-eyed here — the USPS has a debt issue. It lost $9 billion last year and is on track to lose $13 billion this year. We cannot overlook that it, like other public institutions, has a pension problem, and is hemorrhaging revenue. The Post office pension is in the opposite position of most government pension programs. It’s actually over funded to a ridiculous amount draining resources from the operational side of its budget.
Privatizing may not be the answer, but we should rebuild a system that can handle what we throw at it, including last-mile deliveries and absentee ballots.
On the flip side, privatization and deregulation were supposed to bring fast, cheap internet to all.
Instead it has created a situation like electricity — where huge political sway leads to a static Big Telecom. The lack of competitors means there’s no need to invest in aging infrastructure, or increased access. They don’t have to even though their customers need to, according to Susan Crawford, the author of “Fiber: The Coming Tech Revolution—And Why America Might Miss It.”
“Now, having [internet] is as crucial as having clean water or electricity or [a] sewage system — every American deserves and needs [it]. Basically, an unlimited data connection is necessary for participating in the 21st century … [but] to get there, we’ll need more fiber,” Crawford told Salon.
Today that’s even more true as we stare down the barrel of another virtual public school year, where slow or non-existent internet will have the ability to haunt our children for years to come.
Bottom line is that we in rural northern Michigan know that the market doesn’t always work. Flipping that public-to-private, and private-to-public coin leaves too much to chance.
