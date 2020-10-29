We’re noticing an uptick in COVID-19 exposures in our community. Cases, percent positivity, school exposures — it’s not just one number, all of them are creeping up.
We’re in a unique situation somewhat, as our numbers before this weren’t ringing alarm bells, even as they clanged in other areas of the state. But that is changing, and instead of just dealing with the discomfort of prevention, we now appear to be dealing with issues of spread.
It’s a tough spot. Ratcheting down again will be harder than it was the first time, and that was already bad. The effort’s toll is showing itself in leaders now wanting to “give up” on controlling the spread and espousing herd immunity theories.
We understand exhaustion, but here’s why we must bolster our resolve to get COVID-19 under control.
A recent model in Nature projected out estimates 511,373 (between 469,578 and 578,347) lives could be lost to COVID-19 across the United States by Feb. 28, 2021 — even with reinstated social distancing mandates.
It means we stand to lose more people (284,373) in the six months to come than the 227,000 people already lost since March.
There’s simply too much at stake to allow our leaders to give up.
Those who use “herd immunity” as an out need to know the numbers don’t add up — even if an effective vaccine was ready to distribute today.
The American Medical Association estimates about 70 percent or more of the population — about 230 million people — would need to be immune to SARS-CoV-2 to break the infection chain, James L. Madara, MD, executive vice president and CEO of the AMA, said in a recent update.
Currently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes that about 9 percent of the U.S. population —30 million — has been infected and is immune. Even if we double, or triple that in the next six months, we’re still a ways away.
A vaccine will help, but they aren’t always perfect immunity-deliverers (the FDA is shooting for 50 percent effective as a target), so nearly everyone in the country would need to be immunized to get to the 70 percent herd rates. Herd immunity would be impossible with the current state of anti-vaxxers, he said.
So while a magic bullet is still a ways out, we must continue to do the work.
Abstaining from large gatherings, keeping social distance, hand washing, mask-wearing disrupts the spread of COVID-19. We don’t need our leaders to make these choices for us, we can just do it.
And if we do, we could have a positive impact on what’s to come as we enter a time of increased risk of spreading illness indoors.
According to the model, universal masking — 95 percent of people wearing a mask in public — could save 129,574 (between 85,284 and 170,867) lives.
If 85 percent wore a mask, we would save 95,814 (between 60,731 and 133,077) lives.
We push back against the notion of giving up. The going is going to get tough. But we’re going to get going.
