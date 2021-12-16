‘It’s awfully quiet.”
“Yeah, too quiet.”
The too-quiet trope is a horror-movie standby we all recognize. We roll our eyes but also nod. When it’s too quiet, we instinctively know something is wrong.
Which is why we need to acknowledge the strange pall in COVID-19-related communication from our state leaders. Michigan’s governor and state health experts clocked nearly 70 live news conferences between March 11, 2020 and April 29, 2021, as recorded by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.
Since then, it’s been awfully quiet — and something is wrong on several fronts.
Michigan faces worse COVID-19 spread and illness today than at any time during the pandemic. Cases are spiking, crowding hospitals. Many people are dying, and the medical system is short on staff and ventilators.
But the state remains quiet. No restrictions, no mandates, no pep talks. The tack of encourage (not demand) safety is chalked up to “COVID-19 fatigue” and the availability of vaccines, as people can protect themselves if they want.
Vaccines and boosters are “the absolute best tools we have,” Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Elizabeth Hertel told reporters last week. Yes, physically. But we need more from our state leaders.
Vaccines and boosters are tools, but so is conversation. The dialogue, however fraught, needs to continue as numbers have spiked in this silence. The quiet does not come of ease or education.
Instead misinformation and politicization continues its divisive simmer. Local health officers report people are dying of COVID-19 quietly in their homes instead of coming in for medical treatment.
Realistic talk needs to not shy away from vaccine shortcomings and breakthough cases — Bridge Michigan reported this month that 25 percent of all COVID deaths and hospitalizations are breakthrough cases up from 10-15 percent earlier this year — topics that are being under-reported to the detriment of public health.
This quiet does not equal peace. Up front and center conversations need to continue. Loudly and publicly.