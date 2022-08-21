In Saturday’s Record-Eagle, Report For America corps member Michael Livingston wrote about a concerted effort to get electric buses on the road in school districts across Michigan – particularly in northern Michigan.
Rural or low-income areas or tribal school systems are top priority. But, at this point, Gaylord Community Schools is the only district in the region using them.
From what we’ve been able to tell, there is skepticism among some school officials about this federal priority, which allocated $5 billion over the next five years for the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Clean School Bus Program.” The idea is to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission vehicles.
By October, Michigan school districts could have more than 150 new electric school buses on the way, Bridge Michigan reported.
Initially, expectations with regard to this mode of transportation for public schools seemed unrealistic. The cost of these buses at $375,000 a pop, compared to a diesel at about a third of that price, made them a ridiculous consideration for low-income districts.
And the long distances traveled in these districts — with the need for infrastructure to allow frequent charging — put them, literally, out of reach for rural districts.
But that’s already changing — and fast.
We’re wondering if the current skepticism is based on municipal projects dating back to 2016 where the bus design — with its heavy batteries and the frequent charging required — had a chilling effect on the idea of ever employing a whole fleet.
Now, the savings alone in fuel consumption is impressive. And innovations allow the electrified system to capture the energy when brakes are applied and route that energy right back to the battery.
Plus, the motors are easier to build, since they don’t require transmissions and drive shafts. Railroads have used electric motors to power the wheels on their trains for decades — ever since steam went away. They use diesel engines to generate the electricity, but the wheels are turned by electric motors.
If all the state’s 13,000 diesel-powered school buses were eventually to go electric, that would lower Michigan’s greenhouse gas emissions — rated at 10th highest in the U.S. — by an average of 108,000 tons a year. That’s the equivalent of taking 21,700 cars off the road, according to Bridge Michigan.
Some school officials speak wistfully of recapturing the money saved from these electric buses to use for teaching and curriculum.
Given the way most government programs seem to work, some Byzantine rules and regulations are likely as far as what can be done with any savings. But it could be another incentive to encourage the use of these buses.
The state Legislature should do its part to make sure any savings from the use of electric school buses can go right back into supporting programs and staff.
That kind of recharging sounds good to us.
