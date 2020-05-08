Northern Michigan in April is bitterly fickle.
Bright sun one day; snowfall and frigid temperatures the next.
It was 27 degrees on April 5 when Danielle Cornish huddled in a blanket on the ground and froze to death.
The 41-year-old Benzie Central grad, the cheerleader, the horse lover, the clever sister, the homeless woman addicted to alcohol, had a housing voucher that was supposed to help her.
But it didn’t. And it won’t help others like her, either.
Our system fails the reality test.
Cornish got her voucher in February and was waiting for an affordable apartment that would fall beneath the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development cap of $788 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.
A quick search of available rentals in Traverse City shows one-bedroom apartments starting at $915 and barreling all the way to $1,700.
Currently, the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is sitting on $58,000 of unused Rapid Re-Housing vouchers.
We wonder, can this be reapportioned to reflect our reality?
Or do we continue to say we’re doing the job if we give our most vulnerable population a fork with no dinner?
Agency insiders point to the scarcity of affordable housing in Traverse City.
They say, “we know it’s a problem, but what can we do?”
We must come up with a way to do more, or do it differently.
We know affordable housing is a problem; we also know it’s hard to get affordable housing built or approved.
So in the meantime, let’s work with what we have: a Rapid Re-Housing program.
The fund is meant to get people off the street quickly. It focuses on the non-chronic and non-disabled homeless who qualify for Permanent Supportive Housing.
RHH seems to be making good progress on homeless youth, and funding for that has increased 20 times to more than $28 million since 2014. RHH is also helping about a third of homeless families, roughly 45,000 out of an estimated 150,000 families, according to the National Institute to End Homelessness. But it falls short for homeless individuals with 24,929 placements and 282,119 needed spots.
Locally, the lack of housing is beginning to stretch the homeless season into the fall and spring danger zones. A recent report showed the average length of time an individual spends homeless in the Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region’s 10 counties region grew from from 119 days in 2018 to 153 days in 2019.
It increased a month when the goal is to house people within 30 days.
We must be able to use our funds to meet the needs of today, not some magical time when there’s an abundance of affordable housing.
Our legislators and the responsible agencies need to make the program work for the people, and the place.
