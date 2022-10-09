Today, the second part of the “Kids in Crisis” project examines Michigan’s embattled juvenile justice system, which is struggling — and, in some cases, failing — to serve the needs of a young and vulnerable group.
The state’s probate judges call it a crisis and they have implored the state to take action.
What the judges are pointing to is a critical shortage of available placements for children who have been abused or neglected and who present a danger to themselves or others.
Record-Eagle staff reporter Elizabeth Brewer and Interlochen Public Radio’s Michael Livingston have been working on this project for weeks and, in their series, they document the problems.
Virtually every county in the state is struggling with a lack of placements for these kids. But, in rural northern Michigan, the distance between communities and the lack of available resources make the situation far worse.
Children who enter the juvenile justice system often require mental health treatment. {span}But, of 276 youth inpatient psychiatric beds in the state, six beds serve the entire northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula — and all of those are in Marquette.{/span}
Currently, three kids from Grand Traverse County had to be taken as far as Wisconsin and Arkansas to find placements.
As Brewer reports in today’s front-page story, the problem here was triggered by the implementation of the “Raise the Age” legislation which increased the age to 18 for juveniles to be tried as adults.
When that law took effect, any 17-year-old who was incarcerated in an adult jail had to immediately be removed and placed in a juvenile setting — out of any possible sight or hearing of adult inmates.
Taking those kids out of adult jails was important. What those juveniles learn in adult jails is not conducive to their rehabilitation, to say the least. And rehabilitation is what the juvenile justice system is designed to do.
It’s also important to note these changes were done with the best of intentions.
Yet Michigan was one of several states that was clearly unprepared for the actual impact of those changes.
Meanwhile, as the Raise the Age change went into effect, COVID-19 was causing an increasing need for mental health services among youthful offenders.
And, adding fuel to the fire, the pandemic triggered staffing shortages in mental health facilities — so the number of available beds was reduced.
All these factors and more have converged to create, in effect, the perfect storm in Michigan’s juvenile justice system.
When it comes to a community’s troubled kids, these are the problems that tend to ferment below the surface; they can be like some sort of ticking time bomb.
The signs may be so subtle that no one notices until some appalling situation involving a child washes up on the shores of the Family Court system.
When the court system gets involved, the situation changes dramatically, and that’s not bad. These kids need to be protected and they need help – for their sake and the sake of the community.
Given the events of the past several years, it should come as no surprise that some young people are struggling, that some children have fewer coping skills to deal with the world around them.
As we consider the issues raised by Brewer and Livingston in this project, the words of Mahatma Gandhi come to mind: ‘The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.”
Few are more vulnerable than these young ones, waiting in some sort of purgatory until they can get the care and treatment they need.
Next Sunday, the series will conclude with a look at possible solutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.