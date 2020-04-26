Three decades.
That’s how long the Traverse City Record-Eagle has printed and delivered newspapers seven days per week, 365 days per year. On Sept. 12, 2001, as our nation reeled in shock from terrorist attacks, we delivered. When the polar vortex shutdown our state, we delivered. When COVID-19 upended all our lives, we delivered.
Our presence on your doorstep every day is a point of pride for the 100-plus people whose hard work helps bring you the Record-Eagle. That’s why our decision to stop print editions on Mondays and Tuesdays, starting tomorrow, was so painful.
It’s not that the news won’t be there. We will continue to operate the single largest newsroom in northern Michigan, a team of dedicated journalists of a caliber rare in local journalism.
We will continue to work every day to expand and refine our capabilities through grants and partnerships like Report for America. And we will continue to publish our reporting 24/7 on our website and in digital editions of the newspaper Mondays and Tuesdays.
But standing firm as one of the last seven-day print newspapers in Michigan was a point of pride for us, a point of pride for our community.
A testament to the value our neighbors and friends place on local journalism’s role in a healthy democracy.
Unfortunately, we join our community in an economic struggle none of us would’ve conceived of two months ago. And when faced with that challenge, we chose to prioritize our people and journalism over paper and ink. We made a decision we hope will ensure we’re here, providing the journalism you count on, for years to come.
As we began to break the news to the Record-Eagle family, conversations over which we lost sleep and shed tears, we also prepared for questions, concerns, even criticism from the community we serve. We tried our damnedest to spell out the changes to our readers, all the facts we would seek from anyone else, in a front-page message in Saturday’s newspaper.
What we didn’t anticipate was the outpouring of support.
Our inboxes and social media feeds were brimming Saturday morning with messages of support and appreciation. They were the notes we needed at the time we needed them.
We often spend this space commending those aspects of the Grand Traverse region that make ours a special place to call home. Again, we are compelled to give thanks.
Thanks for your kind words. Thanks for your support. Thanks for investing in strong local journalism.
Thanks for reading.
