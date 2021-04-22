The issue: Spring unearths illegal dump sites
Our view: There simply is no excuse to trash our wild places
There is no excuse for the abuse our wild places endure at the hands of the lazy, negligent few among us.
And at no time is that destruction more evident -- or infuriating -- than during the slim window after the snow retreats but before leaves erupt from trees.
That clear view provides us a depressing vantage point from which we are afforded glimpses of the rampant illegal dumping that permeates our northern Michigan woodlands. They are places where a few folks -- buffoons who simply don't deserve to partake in our region's splendor -- have decided to offload junk.
They're probably the same people we witness from time to time leaving piles of picnic trash on beaches. Or tossing lunch wrappers from car windows. Or chucking a cigarette butt from a boat.
But the illegal dumping in our forests is a next-level insult to Mother Nature and to everyone who moved here to seek natural refuge.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources maintains a map of known illegal dump sites. The database describes fistfulls of spots north of the knuckles where officials documented debris. There are more than 600 statewide.
Unfortunately, that list grows each year despite the best efforts of countless volunteers who work against the constant trickle of ignorance.
Mattresses. Appliances. Furniture. Construction debris. Tires. Car batteries. Boats. Camper trailers.
If you can name it, someone has dumped it in our forests.
The truly perplexing part of this problem is the fact it keeps happening. The sites we're talking about aren't old cars abandoned a century ago. Take a drive on nearly any two-track or a walk on any public land dirt path in the Grand Traverse region and you likely will find some hunk of household junk freshly tossed.
The litter we've seen this year alone ranges from modest piles of trash bags flung over the hill along the north edge of the Brown Bridge Quiet Area to a decrepit fiberglass speed boat offloaded into the edge of the forest nearby.
Such disregard for and destruction of our collective backyard should incense us all. It also is the kind of behavior that merits all our vigilance, not just in cleanup efforts, but to report dump sites and litterers when we see them.
Together we can keep our forests clean, and, if we're lucky, in the process we will bring a few of our ne'er-well-do neighbors to account.