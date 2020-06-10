This is officially the last week of school for families in the Traverse City Area Public School district.
But for many, this week as David Byrne puts it, is the “same as it ever was” to the three months proceeding it: kids rattling around the house, distance learning, communicating with teachers and friends through a screen.
Their last day of school antics will be much different from the ones we remember, as will the seniors’ graduations, their proms, and many other milestones tweaked or skipped in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We haven’t seen the end of the pandemic’s impacts on our districts by a long shot, and this summer vacation won’t be restful for our education leadership who must reckon with how, and in what shape, we’re going start the next school year. COVID-19’s impacts on school foundation grants, classrooms, extracurricular activities paint a challenging picture.
John VanWagoner comes aboard during this challenging time, and we welcome him. The Alpena superintendent takes the helm of our region’s largest district of 10,000 students on July 1st. His contract was officially accepted this week with a 7-0 vote of the school board.
We look forward to working with VanWagoner as we cover education in our community, which is of crucial importance to our readers. Newspapers and schools are natural partners, as we both believe in the vital importance of education when it comes to navigating and shaping our world. Transparency, inclusiveness and frank talk will go far in relationship-building with this community — especially given the abrupt departure of VanWagoner’s predecessor Ann Cardon who “mutually separated” from the district after 78 days.
We also thank interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka for coming out of retirement to jump into a role where he was needed.
Our students, teachers and families have met the spectre of COVID-19 with creative resilience. We know that there are many unknowns on the horizon, and VanWagoner’s start is a fresh opportunity for TCAPS to meet the challenges ahead.
