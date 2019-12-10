When 38 degrees feels warm and balmy, we know we’ve officially adjusted to winter.
Then comes the next cold slap in the face.
That may happen this week when temperatures are set to dive into the teens.
Warm/cold shifts are old woolen hat for us Michiganders, but it’s worth mentioning that abrupt transitions are worthy of some added alertness.
Nicely melted roadways turn to ice rinks fast. Potholes appear out of nowhere. Extreme cold causes many things not to work quiteright (or at all) when they’re needed.
We know many people who depend on space heaters and need to blow-dry their pipes in the wintertime.
You probably do, too.
So we suggest taking a few minutes to make sure our neighbors are doing alright.
It wouldn’t hurt to top off the tanks and think through your deep-freeze preparation, too.
Disaster often strikes when we don’t expect it.
We can’t imagine the two men who took off last Friday for an ATV ride in Alpena imagined that one of them wouldn’t make the trip home.
We’re also seeing fatal crashes on snowmobiles tick up.
Conditions can be tough to read. So be careful, be safe and check on your neighbors as we prepare for winter’s next smack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.