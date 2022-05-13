We live in a world full of survey monkeys, “how are we doing?” and persistent requests for feedback.
We also live in a world where sometimes that feedback feels like an exercise en route to a predetermined outcome. Where the community provides the input — and the in-put is put-in a drawer.
The magnitude of the American Rescue Plan Act — $1.9 trillion overall with $350 billion earmarked as one-time funds for cities, counties and states — means we can’t afford a passive process.
The process needs proactivity, big dreams, transparency, accountability — and you.
So, how would you spend $18.2 million to make your region better?
Weigh in today, as just before the stroke of midnight, Grand Traverse County will close its ARPA survey.
The survey identifies eight priority areas for the county’s $18.2 million cut:
- Increase attainable workforce housing (land acquisition, site utilities, stormwater)
- Enhance mental and behavioral health and other social services (counseling, crisis center, senior services)
- Increase the number of skilled employees to fill in-demand jobs (job training, recruitment, educational support)
- Increase childcare capacity and quality (subsidies for families, caretakers, providers; in-home training)
- Support critical infrastructure needs (parks, roads, water, stormwater, sewer)
- Support public safety (police and fire, emergency response capacity)
- Stabilize the healthcare system (pandemic response, employee retention and recruitment)
- Enhance small business support and economic development (access to capital, grants, large employer attraction)
The online drag-and-drop format asks you to rank the priorities, and then what specific projects you want to see happen.
That 1,800 people have already responded is astounding. But where the feedback goes and what happens now will be something to watch.
The big three words the U.S. Treasury Department is touting in this process are input, transparency and accountability.
We earlier rapped Grand Traverse County’s ARPA committee — a group of 11 local leaders from important sectors, joined by four county executive staffers — for not making their meetings public.
Transparency and accountability must be baked into every level, and at every step.
This payout represents opportunity many of us have never seen before, and won’t see likely see again. Be there for it: https://psconsultants.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2fVAF5smlM4zbU2
