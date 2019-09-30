Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.