The Issue: An election is coming up, Nov. 5
Our View: Political letters are welcome now through Halloween
Contested city elections, a reemergent school millage and a child care millage are a few of the choices before local voters in November.
City voters face contested races for several seats including mayor (Jim Carruthers and Shea M. O’Brien); three commission seats (Katy Bertodatto, Evan Dalley, Dave Durbin, Roger Putman, Amy Shamroe, Ashlea Walter) and a partial term seat (Tom Mair and Christie Minervini).
Leelanau County voters consider a 5-year, child care millage to raise $728,393.41 to fund early childhood health, vision, dental, mental and emotional health for residents.
Voters within Benzie Central Schools' boundaries will weigh-in on an ask for $47,850,000 for a new elementary school and a litany of other capital projects that was voted down by a slim margin -- 114 votes -- in August.
Warner Township residents in Antrim County will consider renewing 1.5 mills for township roads.
A Boyne Falls Public Schools sinking fund millage is asking voters for 3 mills to purchase, construct and secure its schools.
What are your thoughts on these issues? What do you support and why? Who is your choice for office, and why?
Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and ship it off to letters@record-eagle.com.
A few notes: all letters must be signed. All letters will be printed with names and hometowns of the author. Please include contact information for authentication (not publication).
We prefer single signatures, and reserve the right to publish one letter to represent a group if form letters appear.
We also maintain these standards:
We don't accept false statements about a person, business or institution; personal health, sexual activity and other private matters; threatening statements or statements that suggest violence; accusations of criminal activity; intolerance; crude statements; or name-calling.
Political letters season is an exciting time for us -- as we're fortunate to have active, engaged readers who like to converse with each other.
We encourage this, as we all learn something from the conversation.
Send us your letters by Oct. 31 this year, and we will try to run as many as we can before the election. We need time to publish your letters before the vote, so sending your letter early is recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.