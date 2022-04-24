Every minute counts.
We in the Grand Traverse region collectively bore witness to something that could be called a miracle last week. That moment when stars aligned, and a person survived a grave medical emergency because he and others were in the right place at the right time.
Things could’ve turned out much differently for Jeff Brunner after he collapsed and stopped breathing in the first minutes of a high school softball game he was working as the home plate umpire in Benzie County on Wednesday.
But he lived because of the quick action of Jason Roelofs and Jason Hamilton, who are both deputies with the Grand Traverse County sheriff’s department, and Matt Lyon, who is a sergeant with the Michigan Department of Corrections at the Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee. Those three men, two of them softball coaches for Kingsley and the other the parent of a player, lept into action, revived Brunner and kept him alive until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.
Yet, things may not have turned out so well had those life savers not had quick access to an AED (automated external defibrillator) that was stashed in the trunk of Roelofs’ patrol vehicle parked nearby.
AEDs are devices that can be attached to a person experiencing a sudden cardiac event and can both guide a bystander through lifesaving measures with audible instructions, and they can administer shocks to get a person’s heart beating properly. They are nothing short of a miracle of modern technology that flat-out save lives when used in emergencies.
And in cases like Brunner’s, minutes count.
The chances of survival for someone who experiences sudden cardiac arrest drop by 10 percent with each minute passes that someone isn’t intervening with CPR, an AED or both.
And according to the American Heart Association, 70 percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest and don’t receive intervention with an AED either die or survive with impaired brain function.
That’s why we’ve seen AEDs deployed in schools and other public places during the past several years. They’re the medical equivalent of a fire extinguisher, albeit not nearly as readily available.
A 2020 survey conducted by Record-Eagle reporters, showed most schools in the region have at least one AED, but their availability is wildly variable. Some of the area’s largest schools have only a handful of the devices, most not portable. And they’re not readily accessible in many public places in the region.
That availability is something we need to address collectively, because it will save lives.
The fact is, had the AED in Roelofs’ patrol car not been a few steps from that Benzie County softball field, things may have been much worse. Brunner couldn’t afford the time for an ambulance to arrive or for someone to run to a school building to retrieve an AED.
Because in a cardiac emergency, minutes matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.