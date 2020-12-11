Newspaper journalists don’t like to talk about themselves, much less ask for help when we need it.
But the reality is, you — our readers, subscribers and advertisers — have supported the Record-Eagle and its journalists throughout its more than 160-year lifespan. That support has been the single most important ingredient in our success during the past several years as local newsrooms across our country have collapsed.
Many have struggled and others have simply shuttered. Statistics tracked by the Pew Research Center show 51 percent of all U.S. newspaper newsroom jobs were eliminated between 2008 and 2019. Local newsrooms — the segment of journalists researchers say generate more than 50 percent of original reporting — in communities across the country have borne the brunt of those cuts. It’s a massive blow to our democracy’s information ecosystem that has only accelerated in 2020.
Yet, things are a bit different in Traverse City and the Grand Traverse region. Thanks to communities chock full of engaged, thoughtful and civic-minded people, the Record-Eagle has survived, even thrived, when compared to most.
We are proud to be there for our communities, in the good times and the bad, whenever you need us. We’re your ears, listening to late-night meetings. We’re your eyes in the predawn hours on city streets. We ask the questions, collect the records, and tell the truths most others can’t or won’t.
It’s a mentality that has persisted in local newspaper journalists for generations and we hope, with your help, will continue for many years to come.
That’s why we sought a partnership with Report for America more than a year ago, and it’s why we asked the growing national journalism nonprofit to double its commitment to our community in 2021.
Both of our applications to RFA have been leaps of faith. Money to hire more reporters, to expand newsrooms in 2020 is nonexistent in local journalism. But growing to fill voids left as others fall is as imperative to us as our next breath.
Likewise, RFA’s decision to provide our community not one, but two of its precious grants (RFA partnered with fewer than 150 newsrooms in 2020) is a resounding affirmation of the nonprofit’s faith in your support of us.
We’re proud to be one of the only small newsrooms around, thanks to RFA, to employ a full-time data journalist, and we’re even more proud RFA chose to support our proposal to hire the state’s only full-time Indigenous affairs reporter in 2021. RFA will provide a grant for as long as three years to cover part of each reporter’s salary.
That’s where that leap of faith we mentioned earlier comes into play. Both the Record-Eagle and RFA have committed to put more journalists to work in our communities, but their placement is dependent upon our collective financial support to cover the balance of their pay each year.
Thousands of you already support the Record-Eagle’s journalists through subscriptions or advertising. Now, we need your help growing our journalism at a time when most others are contracting.
Strong communities support strong journa- lism.
Go to www.record-eagle.com/RFA to contribute to our Report for America partnership with your tax-deductible donation.