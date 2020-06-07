Rights.
When we talk about why our country is great, this word appears.
What sets us apart from anywhere else? Our rights, we say. From rights to bear arms and fight overtaxation, to rights to be treated equally, to assemble, to a free press, to respectful treatment under the law.
What happened to George Floyd — and many others before him — underscored the raw, ugly fact that no, rights are not applied equally, and “all” in too many cases really means some.
George Floyd, killed in police custody, had the right to be treated as a human being. The inhumanity of the police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes, and the three officers who protected him in this homicide instead of protecting the people they serve — sparked wildfire rolling across our country and others.
This will not be snuffed with force, or false promises. Peace only comes after a reckoning, not before it.
Action must be taken to hold accountable all police who conduct or condone reckless violence against the people they serve and swear to protect. We are heartened by the steps taken in Minneapolis to hold police officers accountable for Floyd’s death and in Atlanta against excessive force used against protesters.
But are pockets of reform really enough?
We’re encouraged by law enforcement officials who recognize the problems in the system, and commit to rectifying them. Those like Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson who walked with protesters more than a week ago and denounced the actions of the Minneapolis police officers who had a hand in Floyd’s death.
We’re also encouraged by Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien’s address to the thousands who gathered in Traverse City on Saturday.
O’Brien denounced the behavior and organizational culture that led to Floyd’s death, and others who came before him. And O’Brien’s request that we refrain from painting all officers with a broad brush is reasonable.
But our nation needs more than words at this juncture.
For weeks, we all have heard the right words, but continue to see actions that counter the encouraging sentiments. We need look only as far as Buffalo, New York, on Friday to see such behavior. There, a peaceful 75-year-old man who was exercising his right to free assembly was shoved to the ground by officers in riot gear. A graphic video shows a number of officers walked past him without rendering aid as blood poured from his ears.
The Buffalo Police Department later released a statement that said the man “tripped”.
Two officers have since been charged with assault because of the incident, treatment that was met with the resignation of 57 other officers in the special unit. The mass resignation is yet another indicator of a toxic organizational culture. Some of the men and women tasked with separating right from wrong in our communities, seem willfully blind to the wrongs committed within their ranks.
The expectation and trust our society places on those who work in law enforcement is enormous. We entrust those in uniform to uphold our rights and protect us all equally.
We stand by our rights and the rights of those who cannot speak, or breathe, on their own.
This time, words simply won’t be enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.