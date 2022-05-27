Tourist time. Busy season. Silly season. Peak season. Fudgie season. Look-both-ways-even-when-walking-across-a-one-way-street season. Northern Michigan locals have a lot of names for the time of year which unofficially starts this weekend.
If we’re being honest, many of us approach summertime with mixed emotions.
On one hand, the weather is warmer, foliage has filled out, flowers are in bloom, recreational activities are ramping up, and we’re anticipating the magical moments that make us stop and think, “This is why I live here.”
On the other, construction season is hitting its peak, there are many more cars on the roads, it takes longer to travel just about anywhere in the area, wait times increase at many local businesses, and there may be some places and moments the sheer number of people can be overwhelming.
AAA — The Auto Club Group expects more than 1.1 million Michigan residents alone to travel more than 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which would make it the busiest in three years and close to 2019’s pre-pandemic levels.
It’s a safe bet a substantial portion of them will be coming to the Traverse City area.
And AAA also expects the momentum from this weekend to continue through summer.
It all adds up to the beautiful area we call home once again playing host to a host of visitors — meaning we are the hosts.
For reasons it’s not necessary to list, locals need these visitors. They need us as well: the year-round locals who work, live and pay taxes in, as well as maintain, the greater Grand Traverse area.
So let’s stay focused on the Golden Rule, treating each other with the decency and respect all people deserve. Locals, let’s roll out the metaphorical welcome mat. Visitors, enjoy yourselves and help us keep the place in as good a shape — or better — as it was when you arrived.
Let’s bear with each other. We’re all in this together.
