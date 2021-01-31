Two words.
Our community needed two simple words to begin reconciling the festering wound created 11 days ago by sophomoric behavior exhibited by a pair of Grand Traverse County commissioners.
A simple, unequivocal “I’m sorry.”
An apology would’ve marked the beginning, not the end, of a now-imperative reckoning.
But Ron Clous and Rob Hentschel appear incapable of even such a basic display of leadership. Worse, they don’t appear to understand the damage their bumbling has caused their constituents, neighbors, community and their political party.
Still, simple public recognition of damage Clous caused by parading a rifle into a public meeting in response to a constituent’s criticism seems an appropriate first step.
How has he failed to see the message in local, national and international backlash from across the political spectrum?
Maybe worse, Hentschel — who responded to Clous’ antics with giggles — appears to have no inclination to lead the board out of the quagmire he helped create.
Instead, the men elected to lead one of our largest segments of local government launched an apparent end-run around responsibility by slapping together a special meeting on short notice last week. On the agenda: A resolution to effectively excuse Clous’ flagrant behavior during the board’s Jan. 20 meeting as some sort of misunderstanding of what constitutes appropriate, respectful, professional behavior from elected officials.
The “Resolution of Redress” had no hope of doing anything of the sort, in part because whoever wrote the document appears bent on absolving Clous from responsibility for the incident and subsequent fallout.
Nor does it include a single word about Hentschel’s wholesale failure to address Clous’ rifle toting appropriately as it happened or after the meeting.
This is not a Second Amendment issue, rather an issue of a government official, acting in his official capacity, responding in a way that may have violated the constitutional rights of a constituent he was elected to serve.
It’s important to note, Hentschel, in the days following the Jan. 20 meeting, failed to recognize the debacle he and Clous created, and went on to infer that people who were unsettled by seeing an elected official retrieve and display a rifle in response to a public commenter suffer from mental illness.
He then ensured the half-effort redress resolution became fast-tracked into a special meeting while a different one calling for censure of both Clous and Hentschel was kicked down the calendar to a meeting next week.
Predictably, both Clous and Hentschel became the subject of about five hours of public comments during their Thursday afternoon session, the vast majority calling for them to resign, and they still failed to register a meaningful acknowledgement of their missteps.
It’s hard to imagine Clous, after years on the board, wouldn’t understand he was elected to listen respectfully to constituents. Although we probably shouldn’t be surprised from a commissioner who has a history of using his position to bring self-interested and ethically questionable discussions to the county board.
Instead of healing the wound they created, Clous and Hentschel seem determined to grow it into a cancer.
And all because they are too proud or oblivious to begin the conversation by uttering the two words our community needed to hear 11 days ago.
I’m sorry.