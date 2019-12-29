Today we reveal what you thought were the top 10 stories of the decade. We weren’t sure what kind of response we’d get because we knew it was a big ask; picking through a 100-story ballot, sifting, ranking, and recollecting is no small feat.
Revisiting our tragedies also takes an emotional toll.
But our readers rose to the task, and submitted 65 ballots, both online and paper.
The end results show your community investment and the compassion you have for each other.
The tragic and senseless deaths of Kelly Boyce and Carly Lewis. The mishandling of a drawdown on the Boardman River that smashed into 60 homes. That August day the sky turned green, and winds ripped through our region. Criminal misdeeds and a murder-for-hire plot from a former prosecutor (convicted). Accusations of bribery levied against a longtime area politician (not-guilty, hung jury). The back room machinations of a corporate land deal. The ongoing search for answers from the largest school district. The horrific and widespread reach of the opioid crisis.
We humans are a mixed bag, and we connect to a variety of stories. This year our online readers wanted information on the potential breaks in the Oakland County child killer case, a former pastor arraigned on multiple sexual assault and meth charges, and a mysterious Lake Michigan shipwreck.
You were interested in tiny homes, our connections to “The Curse of Oak island” and the love around local musician Levi Britton. The quick-thinking of a benched football player in caring for a girl who hit her head and had a seizure was the fan’s favorite sports story.
Our most commented stories included one about a rare muscle car found in Leelanau County; the search for answers in the death of James Chisholm, who had his throat slit near Boardman Lake, and the push-back against bar culture downtown.
Our reader polls showed that you don’t want roundabouts (51 percent); you are unsatisfied with the handling in the TCAPS leadership transition (92 percent) and would ride a train to Ann Arbor if one was available (66 percent).
In our industry there’s a lot of talk about “giving the people what they want.”
It’s said in “well, duh” tones. It’s said in elitist tones.
We don’t agree with either attitude, because we feel like we’re on the same page as our readers.
Our analytics prove it.
We found that, once again, we are moving in the same direction as our readers. We don’t move in lockstep, and we don’t always agree, but our care for the community and the role a free press plays in it is the same.
Thank you for your help.
