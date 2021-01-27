Here’s comes you and your family down the sidewalk, enjoying a northern Michigan winter’s walk.
Everything is going fine until, shlunk — your shoes hit an icy, snowy unmaintained line of demarcation that forces some choices.
One, continue forward — recommended if your footwear will abide conditions. But, say the stroller is wearing nice dinner flats or loafers, navigating a wheelchair or pushing a stroller? Now the choice dwindles to risking a fall, hypothermia or cutting over to the plowed street for a potential close encounter of the wheeled kind.
None are great choices.
Traverse City’s commission is considering another path — to strengthen an existing shoveling ordinance that requires clearing the public sidewalks in front of homes and businesses. The draft ordinance suggests homeowners clear the path within 24 hours of a 2-inch plus drop; non-residential property gets four hours. Both specify a 5-foot minimum width in keeping with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and will allow two people to pass each other comfortably.
We knew the topic would cause vigorous debate — as it should. Whenever the government mandates private people to maintain public spaces — especially the grueling, nerve pinching and seemingly endless task of shoveling snow in northern Michigan — we should consider every last detail. Given our silver-skewing demographics and the number of short-term rentals in our neighborhoods we must be cautious and fair.
However we think that strengthening the shoveling rules is a net-positive.
First off, it’s a safety concern, especially on those well-trodden sidewalks in our business districts. These can be a patchwork of icy treachery and dry ground, depending on the storefront. We wouldn’t think any retailer would want their customers breaking a hip to get in the door, but we’ve seen precarious wobbles, full out falls, and close calls when people resort to the street.
In neighborhoods, we understand a more relaxed approach. We work all hours, too, and then have to run the kids around, and there are months when we leave and return home in total darkness. But being a walkable city, with 80-plus miles of sidewalks (and counting) means caring for the greater good. In the wintertime, this means clearing off those concrete threads that connect us.