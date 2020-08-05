In the end the money will come from the same place: taxpayer pockets.
That’s why we hope Grand Traverse County commissioners will take the necessary steps today to put the question of whether to fund construction of a new senior center in front of voters in November.
Commissioners’ action could cap a years-long effort and debate surrounding a much-needed reconstruction of the aging building where the county offers services and programming to seniors in our community. The building and property it’s situated on is city owned, providing a friction point — or opportunity for cooperation — between two sets of officials elected to represent the interest of their constituents.
Both sides have worked hard to defend what each sees as the interests of those they represent.
That’s probably why this process has dragged on.
But now it’s time to make a move and let the people who pay the bills make the decisions. County commissioners must vote by Aug. 11 to place the request for a three year, 0.4 mill property tax levy on Nov. 3 ballots.
Today is their last scheduled meeting before the deadline, and Commissioner Gordie La Pointe said he will ask for the issue to be added to the agenda.
County commissioners have voiced a number of concerns related to an arrangement that requires a bit of trust between two overlapping governments. It’s not easy for a tenant (the county) to spend money adding value to property owned by their landlord (the city).
We understand the apprehension.
But county commissioners asked for, and now have received, a few concessions from city commissioners — namely to ask city voters to grant the county a 50-year lease on the building the county millage in question would pay to construct.
It appears the most substantial friction points now have been addressed, so it’s time to stop the board-to-board volley and put the ball in the voters’ court.
After all, whether we’re talking about city, county, state or federal facilities and services, the money all comes from one place: taxpayers.
It’s time to let the people who pay the bills decide whether to fund construction of a new senior center in Grand Traverse County.
