Standing in a tiny gated backyard, framed in the eerie glow of a Cadillac police officer’s flashlight last Saturday night, 49-year-old Matthew Bigler waves a machete menacingly over the head of a dog as he firmly holds the frantic animal by its collar.
“Don’t do that! Don’t do that!” the officer yells as he stands in the kitchen doorway with his gun drawn. “Central,” he tells his dispatcher, “ . . . he’s got a machete.”
Moments later, wielding the machete, Bigler charges the officer, who fires three shots. Bigler drops just as he reaches the doorway, screaming and spewing epithets as the officer radios for help.
“Central, shots fired!” the officer shouts. “Three shots fired; one subject down. I’m going to need EMS at this location, please.”
Dramatic audio and video from body camera footage released Wednesday by the Cadillac Police Department depict the tragic final moments of Bigler’s life between 9:32 and 9:42 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Despite efforts by the police officer to administer CPR to save him, Bigler died at the scene.
The Record-Eagle wrote about this tragic incident and, on Thursday, we posted the video from the officer’s body camera that police released for only 24 hours. We decided to post it on our site because we believe it is important – on several levels.
Use of deadly force is certainly a key reason to provide the video to the public and authorities should be – and should expect to be – held accountable when deadly force is used.
But residents can read the stories by Record-Eagle Staff Writer Elizabeth Brewer and get a pretty good idea of what happened at that scene.
Even so, the video footage from the officer’s body camera provides some insight that is markedly different from what readers derive through words on a screen or a story on a page.
With access to these visual accounts, viewers can see through the lens worn by the officer at the scene. While these images cannot provide a complete understanding of what happened, we think we can see how this officer performed his job that night.
In that regard, the footage is enlightening.
As journalists, we work closely with police officers and see them in many stressful situations. This particular emergency call was the stuff of nightmares. A distraught man with a machete is on a rampage. The officer being called to respond doesn’t have much to go on. You hear his questions to central dispatch as he speeds to the scene, trying to prepare for what he’ll find, trying to figure out what he needs to do to keep the peace.
Our impression is that this officer performed his job well and, ultimately, had no choice but to take the actions he took. He doesn’t waver; and he does everything he can to save Bigler’s life.
The problem with the video is, given the power of what we witness, it’s difficult not to apply our own assumptions to the situation. There’s a reliable rigidity to written words; a precision in their definition that doesn’t allow the kind of interpretive license that can be applied to the visual.
As the officer allows the EMS crew to take over, we see them rush by him with the gurney as he makes his way back to his patrol car. It feels to us like it was hours ago when he got out of that car. It was minutes.
Clearly, this officer is well-trained. He’s prepared. But does he seem a bit stunned by what happened? Does he stagger slightly as he walks away? Or do we add this interpretation to the video because we can’t help but put ourselves in his shoes?
As citizens who aren’t equipped to deal with violent crime, can we truly appreciate what this officer must be thinking and feeling after such a horrific encounter?
Maybe these body cams, at the very least, serve a purpose in helping build better public understanding.
Without a doubt, it’s wise to wait for the findings of the Michigan State Police investigation before coming to any conclusion about this incident.
But it’s not such a bad outcome if what we view here helps more people realize just how much we ask of our police officers.
It’s a lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.