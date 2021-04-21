You can tell the story of a pandemic through its shortages — masks for health care workers, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, diagnostic tests, deliveries, vaccines.
More than a year ago our health care workers didn’t have the masks they needed to protect themselves at work nor the ability to test potential COVID-19 patients. Masks were reused; we were told to just “assume” we had the virus because we didn’t have the tests to find out.
On Tuesday health departments in our region announced impending or immediate vaccine scheduling, walk-in vaccine clinics and rapid testing expansion.
Everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one, at their convenience. Anyone who wants to know if they have COVID-19, whether or not they have any symptoms, should be able to find out within 15 minutes.
We’re not out of the woods yet but we should acknowledge how far we’ve hiked — and we’re grateful to the countless researchers, health care professionals and logistical miracle-workers who cleared our path at no small effort. Thank you.
Because of you, we can cross “supply” off the list of reasons why COVID-19 persists in our community.
But now the really hard work begins, and the equation is not as simple as supply-demand or “if you stock it, they will come.”
Grand Traverse County’s vaccination rate is 56.5 percent. We need to reach 70 percent for herd immunity. The under-16-year-old group not eligible yet for vaccination is a part of that. But there are still many among us who hesitate.
We believe that questions should always be raised, no matter who is speaking. Drug manufacturers need to prove their product is safe and effective with data and science. Problems need to be vetted completely and transparently. There is no vaccine mandate nor should there be, especially with emergency-use only, provisional vaccines.
But for those who are waiting-and-seeing, we say this: We can’t get fully out of the woods without you, so please use context to fill in the forest for the trees. We finally don’t have supply shortages, but it remains on us to supply answers to questions of hesitancy.