The past year-plus living in a pandemic-ridden world has been a long haul.
We all could use a break. A break from our homes. A break from our routines. A break from the pandemic. A spring break.
But now is not the time to relax and slip back into our pre-pandemic routines. Widespread mask wearing, hand washing, physical distancing, and avoiding large gatherings of people helped keep COVID-19 from spreading more rapidly throughout the depths of winter.
That vigilance gave public health officials and pharmacists a needed head start to get vaccines into arms of many of our friends and neighbors who are most vulnerable to the infection. It also brought us to the doorstep of much more widespread vaccine distribution that promises to help us reach herd immunity, and a much-anticipated return to a new normal.
Still, it’s not time to lose our focus. Sure, enjoy spring break, but please be careful. Especially when it’s time to get back to work and school.
Public health officials have been out for weeks, banging proverbial pots and pans, trying to get our attention as the percentage of positive test results and hospitalizations have been spiking. By the beginning of this week, the graph showing the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 had climbed more than half way back to the peak we witnessed in a pre-holiday wave.
That rise in cases has played out substantially in younger people during this wave, according to local and state public health officials.
So, we, and many others, entered spring break with some hope that a little break away from school and some activities might help snub this spike in cases before it turns into a month-long wave.
That’s where our commitment to one another comes into play. We all need to work together, to redouble our prevention efforts as we return from break. Don’t go to work or school if you feel ill. Wash your hands regularly. Wear a mask. Don’t gather in large numbers in close proximity to one another. Follow the advice of our public health experts. And, if you can, get a vaccine.
Nobody wants to face a repeat of the pre-holiday spike as we approach the precipice of what we hope will be the summer we break free from the pandemic hobbles.
So, enjoy this break, but don’t pause your preventative efforts.