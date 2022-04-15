When ethics slide in sports, bad things happen. People get hurt.
So was the case with Boyne City junior Alex Calcaterra when he went up for a garden-variety fastbreak layup only to come crashing down on the court face-first, courtesy of an undercut.
Coaches and players say this maneuver — when the defender bumps into the legs of the shooter midair so they can’t land safely on their feet — is happening more often because the existing penalty of calling a foul equates to a slap on the wrist.
Calceterra’s father and coach want players who undercut to be ejected from the game for these “direct threats to the head and neck,” and are assembling footage of plays around the region to make their case to Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan and the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
Do it, officials. Protect the players. Protect the game.
The high schoolers are doing it because they’ve watched the “big kids” do it for years at the collegiate and professional levels.
But the biggest kid, the National Basketball Association, pumped up penalties for “non-basketball” moves in 2021 when the NBA’s Competition Committee outlawed “abrupt, overt and abnormal” movement by a shooter that creates “significant” contact with a defender in an attempt to draw a foul.
Purists always boo playacting in sports for the foul advantage, but the proliferation of undercuts up north is a case in point that letting things slide can have dangerous consequences.
We understand that high school officials are already enduring a lot, and don’t have the advantage of instant replay. They need to be on the team to make stiffer penalties work.
The undercut is considered a non-basketball move, one exaggerated or crafted to create contact. For spectators who say “it’s part of the game” from their cozy perch in the safety seats, they should check the rulebook. These moves have nothing to do with playing the game; they’re crafty side-measures to manipulate it. And people get hurt.
