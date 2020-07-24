The pandemic set us all back a few steps.
Months of upheaval caused by COVID-19 have touched almost every aspect of our lives. Even our new normal is a practice in uncertainty and abnormality.
The shakeup has been particularly magnified onto our children.
Think for a second about the past six months of their lives. School abruptly ended. Friends were immediately off limits during stay-at-home orders. Sports were placed on hiatus. Extracurricular activities went dormant. Then school restarted, but in a wildly varying and unfamiliar format.
Teachers worked through disjointed systems to reconnect remotely with their students. Students adapted to virtual learning that some found virtually impossible. Parents fumbled to perform simultaneous duties as both teachers and remote-working professionals.
Many welcomed the quasi-normal offered by summer break — a reprieve from the spin-cycle our children experienced during the first months of the pandemic.
And those were the students who live in the region’s most stable households. Hundreds of others faced far more difficult experiences because of lack of access to high-speed internet, unstable living conditions and limited access to food.
Maybe that’s why we’re worried about the fall.
As the school year nears, routine preparations for the new session seem premature as leaders continue working to hash out what school will look like come September. And in all that planning, we worry for the children who inevitably will arrive at the school door — virtual or in person — at a disadvantage.
The coming year will be pivotal for all students, but it will be especially important for those who struggled in the pre-pandemic world. They’re the ones who, in the best of times, face uphill battles. We worry an upturned education system where administrators are busy scrambling to react to constant change will mean the safety net upon which many students rely will have a few more holes than it did before.
It seems inevitable — despite the best efforts of overwhelmed teachers and administrators — that more children will fall through the cracks now than before.
That’s why we want to encourage our community to step toward a physically-distant school year with a watchful eye on those children who are in danger of falling behind.
It will take a village to lift our most vulnerable students through this turbulent season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.