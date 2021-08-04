Two weeks ago, we called on the state to take a hard look at our Unemployment Insurance Agency.
The verb we used was “uproot,” as its debacle-prone tendencies to penalize the people it serves for errors it makes seems deeply entrenched.
The latest blow — notifying 648,100 Michiganders they would need to re-prove eligibility for benefits after the agency realized it hadn’t followed federal protocol — underlined the need for an overhaul.
Then last Friday, the UIA rolled back on its stance to possibly collect overpayments from those hundreds of thousands who didn’t “follow the rules” — meaning actually, its own rules, which agency officials recently learned didn’t pass muster with the Department of Labor.
Easing up on these claimants is the right call. We commend the agency for waiving the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance overpayments.
But the agency still needs an uproot, or the very least, a reboot, as it will face more stress tests in the future — ones it can’t afford to fail.
Nationally, the COVID-19-related boost in federal unemployment programs expires Sept. 6.
An estimated 7.5 million people will lose benefits entirely at that time, according to a CNBC report. While some may think that this will mean workers flooding into short-staffed industries, the facts bear out a more complicated equation.
The 20 states that already cut unemployment benefits early aren’t seeing a hiring boom — and some even reported slowed hiring in the teenage groups following the rollback, reports The Washington Post.
When benefits stopped, an uptick was found in workers more than 25 years old, which slowed the hiring of teen workers who had offset the vacancies in states like Missouri, an analysis by payroll processor Gusto found. States like Kansas, with full benefits, are hiring more teenagers in restaurants and hospitality businesses, teenagers less likely to qualify for unemployment, the report said.
Older workers are weighing low wages in service sectors as a deciding factor in whether to return, the report found.
Federal unemployment benefits are also the crux of legal battles in states with governors who ended them early with hopes of spurring a mass return to work. But judges restored payments to those in Maryland, Indiana and Arkansas. An Ohio judge upheld the early stop in court.
As we look down the road, we face a host of unknowns — including how long we will be grappling with COVID-19.
But our UIA memory lane is full of potholes, like the computerized fraud detection system that falsely accused legitimate claimants of unemployment fraud and the clunky, crash-prone enrollment systems that kept Michiganders in financial limbo in the beginning months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This road may be longer and rougher than we think, and the people who must travel it can least afford its jarring inefficiency.