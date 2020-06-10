The Great Lakes Maritime Academy’s decision to lease a tugboat this summer will help cadets complete graduation requirements and also provide them with a towing endorsement. The lease provides a lifeline to students anxious to start their careers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus threw a giant rock into the pond of modern life. The resulting effects are much more than ripples on the surface of the global pond.
The loss of human life, of course, is the most tragic result of the coronavirus spread. A tsunami of economic distress still is spreading, destined to reach every corner of the world. Employers and employees, homeowners and renters, young and old, city dweller and country dweller, all are being pushed along by the waves of pervasive change.
Cadets of the Great Lakes Maritime Academy at Northwestern Michigan College have been jolted by pandemic effects just like other students. But unlike students in typical areas of study, they face one final hurdle between completing four years of classwork and graduation.
Cadets are required to spend 360 days at sea.
Students complete three sea projects during their academic career. One project is completed aboard the academy’s State of Michigan training ship, with the rest of their hours accrued aboard commercial vessels.
Only after that sea time is completed are students able to apply for a maritime job. A year at sea is a tall order in the best of times.
During the pandemic, it has become difficult to find a berth on a working commercial vessel. Companies have been forced to eliminate non-essential shipboard positions. The number of berths available to cadets dropped from the normal 70 to less than 30.
“Everything we’re doing as cadets has been derailed by COVID-19,” said Margaret Handel, 25, who needs to serve 35 more days of sea time before she can graduate. “Those 35 days are what’s standing between me and getting a job.”
The academy came up with a creative solution. It leased the tugboat Mississippi, which arrived in Traverse City last week, for a six-month stay.
Access to the 95-ton vessel gives students a double win. They can work aboard the Mississippi to chip away at those 360 days of required sea time. They also can earn a towing endorsement, which will enable them to find work on any of the more than 5,500 towing vessels flying the U.S. flag.
The academy’s decision to lease the tugboat will help cadets finish graduation requirements and simultaneously open up new job opportunities.
That’s a twin win for students and the academy.
