We really aren’t seeking to rain on the parade.
The winners in the Nov. 8 election are euphoric and they’ve got good reason to be. Hey, they won.
Even if a lot of people in rural areas didn’t vote for them, when it comes to winning, Michiganders are a pragmatic people. We do get it. Either we like the winners or, at the very least, we have a grudging respect for the fact that they won.
A majority of the voters in the state who voted in the Nov. 8 election picked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to return to office for a second term. That counts for something. No pun intended. But those numbers — particularly the collective results from Michigan’s metropolitan areas — once again overwhelmed the count from the more sparsely populated rural areas.
That’s a significant detail and it should be of concern to those elected officials in Lansing because it represents a disconnect with the rural electorate that may have a negative impact down the road.
For example, when we ask those elected officials what’s going on as far as major efforts impacting the economy in the Traverse City region, the answer we get, repeatedly, is an electric vehicle battery plant in Big Rapids.
So, in the spirit of addressing the disconnect, as those officials in Lansing prepare for a new term, we must set the record straight: Big Rapids is not Traverse City.
We’re happy for Big Rapids, but the issues and challenges that must be confronted there have little relevance to the issues and challenges faced by the Traverse City region. And the events and developments in Big Rapids are not very impactful in this neck (or perhaps we should say pinkie) of the woods.
We’re not saying that this region has nothing in common with other parts of the state. Far from it. In fact, a Michigan State University-led research team recently received $800,000 in federal funds to develop low-cost methods of measuring price inflation and cost of living in rural areas. The grant is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
What the project finds will be of intense interest for all the counties in this region — as well as across the state, since inflation and supply shortages are having a major impact on consumers. October 2022 prices for goods and services were 7.7% higher than they were a year ago. But it’s important to note that these facts do not accurately represent the entire country because the statistics are rooted in measurements such as the consumer price index, which collects information on changes in the price of goods and services over time in urban areas.
That means roughly 25% of the U.S. population that lives in rural counties is left out of these calculations.
“Rural businesses and government programs would benefit from a better understanding of rural inflation for investment and assistance decisions,” said Scott Loveridge, an expert in rural economies and professor in the MSU Department of Agricultural, Food and Resource Economics, who is leading the project. “Rural prices are dynamic, vary across geography, and may not move in tandem with traditional measures. For example, regions with substantial corn production might be vulnerable to drought, floods or changes in national policy such as movement away from ethanol fuel.”
Loveridge said knowledge of rural inflation can help policymakers address short-term supply constraints arising from disasters, increase investments for a greater food supply, help inform business investment, better understand farm labor shortages, and improve food- and income-assistance programs.
“Imperfect understanding of rural inflation can lead to misallocation of federal resources,” Loveridge said. “It can also yield poor information for business analysis that supports agricultural commodity producers, and misinformed policy in local business development efforts.”
That makes sense. Lansing, are you listening?
Loveridge added this: “We’re looking to develop policy briefs, maps and journal articles to advocate to policymakers so rural communities aren’t left out of these conversations. Rural counties and the experiences of their populations are important to factor into new policy.”
This is a federal project, but hopefully state officials in Lansing get the message, loud and clear.
Most of all, we’re looking for some significant appreciation of rural Michigan and, particularly, this special place on the map.
But, first, state officials need to look at that map.
