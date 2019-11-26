The issue: Thanksgiving travel will surge this year; record-breaking numbers are expected at airports and roads will be cram-packed.
Our view: Make easy and safe a part of the plan.
Cute articles on "How to Survive the Holidays" show up everywhere this time of year.
Only, survival isn't meant in the literal sense — it's meant more in the eye-rolling, drama-loving, exaggerated teenage sense of the trials of traveling without a travel pillow, hanging out with people who wear polyester pants or playing host to family members that comment about how "dry the turkey is."
But literal survival is what Thanksgiving is really about. Survival is why those New Plymouth Pilgrims in 1621 celebrated the harvest in a three-day festival with members of the Wampanoag tribe.
They'd survived to live another day, when so many others didn't.
We can learn from this.
Today's travel surge is anticipated to be near-record-breaking.
AAA of Michigan reports that almost 1.6 million people will hit the road, the second-highest since the group has tracked it. And of course, most of us leave Wednesday afternoon — aka the worst possible time, as delays around metro areas can triple, even quadruple, travel time.
Add to this that tonight is widely known as the biggest bar night of the year.
College students will be coming home for their first long break and running off to reconnect with friends.
Arriving family will want to revel in seeing each other again, without dirtying any glasses or dishes needed for the feast.
Cute names also abound for this evening like Blackout Wednesday and Drinksgiving.
Between tonight, the festivities Thursday, Black Friday and all the travel, most law enforcement consider this holiday the deadliest holiday of the year when it comes to drinking and driving.
So travel safe today. Don't be a turkey — survive to see another year.
