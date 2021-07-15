‘Pretty exciting stuff” is how TCAPS Board of Education President Scott Newman-Bale described the inclusion of special supplemental funding in the state school aid budget for the coming fiscal year, signed into law Tuesday by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
He’s right. TCAPS apparently will receive about $500,000 primarily to help pay for transportation expenses. That will cover the district’s $400,000 per year diesel fuel cost to bus students to and from school — with some left over for other transportation-related expenses.
TCAPS is one of three northern Michigan districts that for years have been on the short end of the school-funding stick at least partially because they serve very large geographic areas and therefore spend extra money on transportation. Those three districts — Gaylord Community Schools, Cadillac Area Public Schools and TCAPS — spend a lot of cash to pick up and drop off students who live across wide expanses of Michigan terrain.
TCAPS spends about $5 million of its annual operating budget on transportation costs. It serves an area of more than 270 square miles.
Gaylord Community Schools runs 25 bus routes that each school day total 1,500 miles.
The budget, which takes effect Oct. 1, allocates up to $820,000 in transportation funding for K-12 school districts that: cover more than 250 square miles, serve more than 250 students, are in the Lower Peninsula, are within 30 miles of another public school building and are not on an island that is not accessible by bridge. Only those three Michigan school districts fit those requirements.
Similar provisions in the budget provide extra funding to districts that fall in other specific categories.
The special provisions account for only tiny portions of the total $1.7 billion education budget Whitmer signed Tuesday. But they will provide a big boost to the school districts involved.
Newman-Bale credited TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner, state Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) and others for getting the measure into the school aid fund budget years ahead of expectations.
The extra transportation dollars will help relieve a long-standing funding inequity that has weighed on some districts for decades. Because of the way Michigan’s school funding system was revised in 1994, some districts — like TCAPS — have received less than the base amount of per-pupil funding. That shortfall affected everything in those systems’ budgets, including transportation and classroom instruction.
The budget Whitmer signed Tuesday ends the long-standing gap between districts in the state portion of the per-pupil allowance. While celebrating that step forward, officials acknowledge that overall school funding still isn’t entirely equitable.
The supplemental provision aims to reduce that overall funding inequity by helping pay for those three districts’ outsized transportation expenses.
And that’s pretty exciting stuff for administrators responsible for not only teaching students, but also transporting them to and from school.