Where the water laps at the shoreline of Antrim County’s Ellsworth Lake, flowers rest. This memorial at River Park shows the fathomless depths of a community’s senseless loss — that of a 12-year-old child who went swimming on a hot day after track practice.
The boy died last week after he stepped past a 25-foot drop-off in the inland lake. The group he was with — several adults, a sibling and friends — tried to save him, but rescue personnel pulled him out and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, hours after the group reached the lakeshore to cool off on a 90-plus degree day.
We can’t imagine the suffering of this community, and the loss they’ve endured. Losses like this shouldn’t happen in a just world.
But tragedy strikes us every year, even in our northern Michigan communities where children grow up around the water, and take water safety classes in schools; where adults learn the water’s moods and habits. It happens even then, and each time it does, it underscores the dangers of the waters that surround us and the grace that most of us take for granted.
In the aftermath, there are always cautionary statements. Reminders of the staggering numbers of people lost. Lake Michigan deaths hit a 10-year high in 2020 when 53 people died in a single year, and we worry as more people turn to nature for recreation that many taking to the Great Lakes may be unfamiliar with the dangers of rip currents, waves and structural currents near piers and breakwalls.
Springtime swimming holds its own dangers as water temperatures can cause cold water shock and hypothermia, even on doggedly hot days. The cold water was a factor in the child’s death, according to law enforcement officials. Since his death, two Indiana teens died in Lake Michigan swimming (two others were pulled to safety by bystanders); a 3-year-old Michigan City toddler was found drowned in Clare Lake; a tenth grader died after jumping into the Huron River.
Remind the children in your life that swimming in the springtime is extra dangerous. Remind them about the flip, float and follow principles when you get into trouble. Remind them that trouble can happen, even on calm days, in placid water, among friends and adults. It can happen so fast. It can happen on a day so beautiful it breaks your heart. It can happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.