Recently Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Senate leader Mike Shirkey acknowledged they haven’t spoken with each other since March. Eleven months ago. Or, maybe they spoke once.
Either way, whether it’s zero times or one time, we, as in the collective, state-of-Michigan-we, need to be appalled.
For they certainly talked a lot about each other.
In fact nearly all the problems of our state — from roads, to school funding, to COVID-19 spread, to business failure — seem to be the fault of one or the other (depending on who you’re talking to).
We assumed that they were trying. That their meetings had ended in stalemates. That they were working to find common ground to solve the myriad problems our state wrestles with.
Nope.
They appear to prefer the sanctuary of silos, to hearing the reassurances of their own party’s echo chambers to doing the actual job.
We need to mention here that these partisan divides only benefit the government.
Our elected leaders may collect their paycheck, avail themselves of excellent health care and benefits, and continue to obfuscate the people’s public records (Michigan has one of the worst government transparency laws in the country) without any real expectation of getting anything accomplished.
As an FYI, our Michigan Legislature is one of only 10 full-time state legislative bodies in the United States. And even though we are considered the the 10th state in terms of population (likely to fall, given the recent Census) our Legislature is the fourth highest-paid in the country, just behind California, Pennsylvania and New York.
It appears that as long as our leaders can convince their voters that pointing fingers, schoolyard bullying, and scape-goating the other side is the job, they’ll keep diligently doing it.
Last week, the Senate GOP rejected 13 gubernatorial appointees without deigning to talk about their qualifications. House Republicans said they’d withhold $2 billion in federal education funding unless the governor agrees to cede emergency health powers to the Legislature.
They claim the governor has “shut down the economy.”
But a Bridge Magazine (a nonprofit news organization that spends a lot of time covering the state Capitol) fact check shows most of the economy has been open for months, excepting the not-unsubstantial impact to tens of thousands of restaurant and bar workers and the companies who supply them.
Bridge’s fact check also showed Whitmer’s ease with boosting the numbers in her reporting.
In her reporting of the state’s vaccine roll out, the CDC initially ranked Michigan’s vaccine rollout at 45th in the nation. It has since climbed to 17th, but the administration keeps insisting on top-10 status, as well as inflating the numbers of lives saved through restrictions (1,960 deaths, not 2,600) and the state’s claimed death rate from COVID-19, which is 1.8 percent, not 2.6 percent.
Michigan deserves better than our leaders’ continuous negative stream of talking at each other, and not with each other.
We don’t doubt the work ethic or character of many of our leaders. But this immature display of sulking in separate corners is exhausting. We understand, and hope, that many got involved in our government to change things for the better, and to problem-solve the real issues impacting real Michiganders — ones who don’t have the benefit of a paycheck completely severed from work product.
In the course of our work days, we often talk to people who disagree with us. To solve problems, especially big ones, we have to do the grueling grind of problem-solving, which involves consensus building and compromise.
It also involves lots of talking.
So instead of hollow calls for unity, or meeting with militia members, we ask our state’s power brokers to teach by example.
Start the conversation, and keep talking until solutions appear. We don’t expect miracles. But we do expect effort.