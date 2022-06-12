In 1997 the comet Hale-Bopp streaked across the sky, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was released and Madeline Albright became the first female Secretary of State in U.S. history. Also, Traverse City’s TIF 97 went into effect.
Much has changed since then, including butterfly clip hairstyles and how people feel about 30-year tax capture that expires in 2027.
TIF talk will be on the tips of our tongues in coming weeks as thoughts are solicited through meetings and surveys. Should Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority extend TIF 97 to 2040, reset it, allow it to expire? Or try something new?
Responses will definitely vary, judging from the talk already.
Some want to watch it sunset — allowing the $2-$4 million in property tax collections (the difference in property taxes between the value that year and year-over-year growth within the TIF district boundaries) to return to the rolls and the taxing districts.
They say that the 30-year promise should be kept and that other government bodies have sacrificed enough.
The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution asking that the TIF expire as planned; the county road commission passed a resolution asking to be exempted from the tax capture; and Northwestern Michigan College trustees have noted the amounts that should have been in their coffers.
The call is ultimately the Traverse City Commission’s — a body also skimmed and called on to maintain DDA projects post-construction.
We believe there’s a reasonable balance to be struck.
TIF no doubt forced other entities to find other revenue streams, seek grants or spend less.
Many were successful, and we, the public, got the benefit of healthy organizations and a vibrant downtown that could afford TIF-funded improvements, like an overhauled Clinch Park, two new parking decks, the Pine Street pedestrian bridge and streetscaping.
But the work isn’t done. DDA seeks a funding source to construct a third parking deck at West Front and Pine streets, and other potential projects like a riverwalk and pedestrian plaza along a two-block stretch of the Boardman/Ottaway River.
Downtown, whether one frequents or avoids it, is a gravitational force that sees a lot of use and wear-and-tear. Its health is important to our region, and many can recall the shuttered storefronts in the not-so-distant past. Doing away with TIF without a mechanism in place is a bad idea. But ideas come next.
They are the focus of upcoming presentations by consultants at a joint meeting of Traverse City Commissioners and the DDA Board on June 21 at 7 p.m.; and two open houses on June 22 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the City Opera House.
The short survey is live at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/movingdowntownforward and responses will be collected through June 30.
Much has changed since 1997 — including the taxable value of the TIF district, which has more than tripled from the $32 million at the time.
Funding downtown’s needs now and beyond is going to require more than a whole lot of butterfly clips.
