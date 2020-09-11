There are moments in history that change everything.
On Sept, 11, 2001 it was a series of moments:
8:46 a.m. American Airlines Flight 11, carrying 81 passengers — including 5 hijackers — and 11 crew members crashes into the north face of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
9:02 a.m. United Airlines Flight 175, with 56 passengers — including 5 hijackers — and 9 crew members aboard, crashes into South Tower of the World Trade Center.
9:37 a.m. American Airlines Flight 77, with 58 passengers — including 5 hijackers — and 6 crew members, crashes into the Pentagon.
10:03 a.m. United Airlines Flight 93, with 37 passengers — including 4 hijackers — and 7 crew members, crashes in Shanksville, Pennsylvania because of fighting in the cockpit. Its target was likely the U.S. Capitol building or the White House.
The moments after, the collapses, the fires, the toxic smoke, the mounting death tolls that stands today at 2,977 people, including the 412 emergency reponders (343 firefighters), reshaped our American psyche.
Nothing was the same, with impacts running the gamut from airport security, to tens of thousands of health issues, to personal information collection.
Today, on the 19th anniversary of the attack, we remember the moments.
Because of the country’s current battle with COVID-19, many of us will remember alone.
The contagious nature of the novel coronavirus prompted cancellation or reworked versions of many commemoration ceremonies.
National memorial services have been tweaked to allow for social distancing, and many families of the dead are holding their own services in different locations.
Locally, there will be no collective mourning at the Grand Traverse 9/11 Memorial Park, behind the Fire Administration Building at 897 Parsons Rd. where a steel floor beam from the World Trade Center was moved in 2011.
Many worry that a lack of mass gathering means that some will disregard our promise to “Never Forget.”
One anonymous person teaches us that’s not so, as their flowers that show up at the Traverse City memorial can attest.
“We never see anybody, then all of a sudden, there they are,” said Grand Traverse Metro Fire Chief Pat Parker of the offering that appears year after year.
Today many will be on our own to take a moment of reflection, to grieve what we have lost, to remember the role that September 11, 2001 plays in our lives as Americans.
We must never forget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.