Public schools, in good times, juggle multiple priorities.
The basics: Academic and social learning. Transportation and child care. Increasingly districts added to this plate: Family safety-net services, extra-curricular activities, parenting classes and nutrition. The COVID-19 pandemic heaped more upon it: Public health duties and their associated parental political feelings.
The safety net under our schools wears thin as districts face staffing shortages, safety closures in the wake of the Oxford High School school shooting and the typical weather-related snow days and power outages.
Schools get six “forgiven” days a year and can petition the state for an extra three, if needed. Otherwise make-up days may be needed in June or a shortened spring break.
Michigan also draws a line under days that schools can’t meet 75 percent attendance — fall below it, lose a portion of funding for the day.
Not surprisingly, many schools are floundering this year with these requirements. Copycat threats after the November Oxford shooting, a flurry of winter storms and COVID-related closures in staffing and students wiped days off the books for many districts. A Michigan Association of School Board survey referenced Central Lake Public Schools as an example, with seven closures and four sub-75 percent days on the books because of weather, power outages and an unsafe water issue.
We agree with many of the education experts and legislators that at least 180 days of quality in-person instruction is what’s best for Michigan’s kids. Virtual learning can be a Band-Aid in a pinch, but the research — and the lived experience of many months of pandemic-prompted kitchen-table education — has shown its limitations. Northern Michigan internet infrastructure and the patchwork of broadband black holes adds to its pitfalls, not to mention the inequalities it amplifies.
But we also need to be able to chalk up years to disruptions from time to time.
We do not need to change the laws governing our education requirements — but we could change our approach to match the flexibility we’ve extended to other spheres of our pandemic society. Even within our school systems, student absences related to COVID-19 aren’t counted against the student in policies that flex to the conditions on the ground.
Extend this flexibility to struggling districts this year, and see what next year brings. Schools are juggling a lot, and we urge the state to exchange the flaming bowling pins for apples.