Don’t be that neighbor.
You know the one we’re talking about. The one person who each spring or summer seems to spark a communal panic when a well-meaning backyard bonfire runs out of control. Or the do-it-yourselfer whose leaf and brush burning smolders into crisis.
We all know those folks, heck, some of us are those folks.
Often small fires run out of control because of inattention, not ill intent, but the results can be disastrous in a region blanketed with crunchy leaves and tinder-dry brush.
This year, for our communal wellbeing, stow the matches at least for the foreseeable future. It’s not that we don’t have seasonal chores ourselves, or wouldn’t enjoy a crackling evening campfire with friends, but the risks at the moment simply are too high.
Firefighters across northwest Lower Michigan have already tamped out dozens of wildfires this spring — some that began the moment the snow melted. And wildfire conditions have only worsened as abnormally dry spring weather has dragged on.
At the moment, open burning of debris is not permitted in any county in northwest Lower Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The DNR map that displays burn restrictions mirrors another that shows fire danger ratings statewide — every bit of the Grand Traverse region is designated as either high or very high fire danger.
Conditions are so dry, it will take days of drenching rain to alleviate the danger. So, it’s unlikely a few days of drizzle expected this week will quench all the dry fire fuel surrounding us.
In fact, experts in the region warn that fire danger won’t subside at least until trees sprout leaves and ground plants erupt in a green, damp blanket to protect our forest floors.
So we all should do our neighbors a favor, and delay seasonal burning until conditions improve.
Because it’s nearly impossible to put the brakes on a runaway wildfire.