We’re a bit confused.
It’s not hard to become disoriented — and we wouldn’t blame anybody else for being a bit befuddled — in the swirl of executive orders we’ve encountered during the past five months in Michigan. But this time, our confusion stems from a combination of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s actions.
There was a heavy dose of hypocrisy in the governor’s behavior during the past four days. They’re the kind of missteps that are bound to erode her ability to ask for more sacrifices from Michiganders in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a burn to the governor’s credibility she simply can’t afford at this juncture.
We, and probably many of you, were a bit perplexed by the latest round of executive orders that went into effect Friday. Those new orders turned back, apparently arbitrarily, previously loosened restrictions in northern Michigan.
Data on COVID-19 infections state overseers collect and distribute simply doesn’t support a regression — counties in the Grand Traverse region saw few, if any new COVID-19 infections detected last week. And it appears a recent mass-testing event in Traverse City produced about a 2 percent positive rate, safely below what epidemiologists consider worrisome.
Worse, the new restrictions are so flimsy, they don’t appear to carry much of an impact.
The only justification Whitmer has offered for the changes were vague references to “lagging indicators” and clusters of infections that spun off from large, irresponsible Fourth of July weekend parties like the one on the Torch Lake sandbar (all both predictable and preventable).
Those same orders simultaneously loosened restrictions on Detroit casinos.
Let’s be clear here. We believe strongly that wide adherence to previous orders, mask-wearing requirements, and substantial sacrifices on behalf of most Michiganders helped our state tamp down the spread of the coronavirus in ways many others have not. We also want to keep it that way.
Maybe that’s why we also found the governor’s appearance at Camp Grayling on Friday tone deaf at best. Just nine hours after new restrictions on gatherings in the region went into effect, Whitmer appeared at a military ceremony alongside more than 700 other people.
Masked or not, physically distanced or not, that collection of people in a single event simply doesn’t pass muster according to the governor’s executive order issued nine hours earlier. There likely is some caveat buried in state law or in the order itself that allows the governor a pass, but it isn’t the legal side of things here that matters.
No, the appearance that the rules don’t apply to the governor who issued them, or that she simply doesn’t care about her own caps on attendance at outdoor events is immensely damaging both to her credibility and to those of us who continue to sacrifice to adhere to her executive orders.
We can’t help but join many of our neighbors in scratching our heads over Whitmer’s decisions during the past few days. We agree with disdain cast toward the governor by our neighbors who postponed or canceled celebrations of significant life milestones in the past few months — weddings, funerals, graduation ceremonies — because of a sense of duty to follow executive orders and avoid risky situations that could spread infection.
The governor’s choices last week, intentional or not, telegraph a “do as I say, not as I do” attitude toward the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a self-inflicted credibility burn she simply can’t afford as fall approaches and she no doubt will need to ask Michiganders to make many more sacrifices in the name of our collective wellbeing.
Our state simply can’t expect to rise to meet the challenges presented by COVID-19 while living under two sets of regulations applied unevenly, especially if that disparity roots itself at the top.
Great leaders recognize they’re the first person to whom the rules they impose apply.
